Shooting leaves 2 dead in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning shooting has left two people dead in Bradenton. Detectives are still on the scene at the 1100 Block of 51st Ave. West.

Police say the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. inside the home at that address.

There are two adult victims. A third person who was involved in the incident is being questioned by police.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and ABC7 will have more information as it becomes available.

