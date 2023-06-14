Advertise With Us
New College of Florida launching new sports program

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time in it’s 60 year history, New College of Florida is launching a sports program.

What was once known as a liberal arts college will soon have a full athletic program with six intercollegiate teams and a scholarship fund for incoming athletes.

Mariano Jimenez, New College of Florida’s athletic director, says the school is applying to join the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics this summer.

New College of Florida will officially apply to the NAIA on July 1 and they want to be able to start playing competitive soccer this fall.

