Manatee County Commissioner gives status update on 75th St. W expansion, other projects

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge has provided his constituents with updates on several big roadwork projects in Manatee County

75th St. @ from 20th Ave W and Manatee Ave W is expected to expand to a four-lane roadway to improve safety for pedestrians and bicycle fatalities, upgraded traffic signals and improved lighting. Design completion is expected this summer and construction should begin in Spring 2024. Resurfacing work on the segment of 75th St W between Cortez Rd and 18th Ave West is currently being done.



Paving of the final surface course should begin around late August and take approximately 2 weeks. The bike lane will be installed during final striping. Final lighting and signal work will then take place and is scheduled for completion at the end of November. Here are other updates:

59th St. W Status Update

59th St. W is planned to expand from two lanes into four with sidewalks on both sides, a multi-use trail, upgraded traffic signals, and improved lighting.

This expansion has been planned for nearly 20 years and is nearing design completion.

90% design completion is expected end of August

Construction work is anticipated to begin Spring 2026 and end Spring 2029 or sooner.

For more information including project plans and studies, please visit our County’s project website at https://rb.gy/4cgq0

Upcoming Manatee Ave W Resurfacing

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin a 1.7-mile multi-faceted resurfacing project this summer.

From 43rd St W to 15th St W then continue from 10th St W to 10th St E.



FDOT has assured us that most lane closures will take place overnight, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Improvements will focus on milling and resurfacing, ensuring smoother and safer roads.

Drainage improvements, signage and marking upgrades, improved signalization, and improved lighting are also included in the scope of the project.

FDOT has an expected completion of Spring 2024.

Please note that pedestrian detours will be in place throughout the work zone, however all bus stops will be fully maintained.

