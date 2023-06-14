Advertise With Us
Man convicted of DUI manslaughter of 7-year-old boy

Aaron Mark Naylor
Aaron Mark Naylor(Palmetto Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Aaron Mark Naylor has been convicted of DUI manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence, Florida State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced today.

Seven-year-old, James Lenzi was jogging with his father near Eighth Avenue West on March 23, 2022 when police say Naylor drove his van on the sidewalk, hitting the boy. Lenzi sustained multiple severe injuries that led to his death later that evening.

Police also found both methamphetamine and alprazolam located in Naylor’s vehicle. His blood also tested positive for a large amount of methamphetamine

Naylor was sentenced to a total of 24-and-a-half years in prison, followed by a mandatory period of probation for six months to participate in a DUI drug treatment program. His driving privileges were also permanently revoked.

