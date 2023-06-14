Advertise With Us
Heat index soaring with little chance for rain

Looking east from Lakewood Ranch today
Looking east from Lakewood Ranch today(Gordon Silver | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are just a week away from the official beginning of Summer. It officially rolls in next Wednesday at 10:58 A.M. That is when the sun’s direct rays are shining down on earth at 23 1/2 degrees north latitude due to the tilt of the axis of the earth. The summer like humidity will continue on Wednesday with heat indices topping out at 100-106 degrees by early afternoon especially inland areas.

Humidity remains high making it feel even hotter
Humidity remains high making it feel even hotter(WWSB)

Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds at times. There is a very small chance for a few isolated showers along the coast in the morning around sunrise and through the late morning as a weak land breeze develops overnight. We will continue to see a west to southwest wind throughout the day however which will allow for a few inland storms during the afternoon and early evening which will push toward the east coast of Florida. The rain chance is only at 20% however due to some dry air still hanging around in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere.

Thursday we will see more of the same with similar conditions as Thursday.

Friday there are indications that some energy working around the trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. will push a weak frontal system and force some moisture into the area. This will bring a slightly better chance for a few showers on Friday and into Saturday. The rain chance on Friday is 30% and bumps up to 40% on Saturday.

Heat indices in the 100-105 degrees range through Friday
Heat indices in the 100-105 degrees range through Friday(WWSB)

Father’s day looks nice and hot with a high in the low 90s and a slight chance for a few scattered showers or possible thunderstorm.

