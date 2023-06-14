Advertise With Us
A cattle-strophic 911 call for Bradenton Police

Neighbors called 911 on a loose herd of cattle in the neighborhood.
Neighbors called 911 on a loose herd of cattle in the neighborhood.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department cow-poked fun at a recent call Tuesday on social media.

A herd of cattle found their way out of their pasture and into a nearby neighborhood, prompting neighbors to call 911.

Instead of being able to mooove the cows out of the way, the officers kept them in place like ground beef until their owners arrived.

The cows are now home safe.

