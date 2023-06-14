A cattle-strophic 911 call for Bradenton Police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department cow-poked fun at a recent call Tuesday on social media.

A herd of cattle found their way out of their pasture and into a nearby neighborhood, prompting neighbors to call 911.

Instead of being able to mooove the cows out of the way, the officers kept them in place like ground beef until their owners arrived.

The cows are now home safe.

