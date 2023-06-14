Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of travel scams this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to watch out for travel scams this summer.

One of the issues people face this year is vacation rental fraud, where scammers post fake offerings, take a victim’s money and leave the traveler without accommodations. Another scam involves fraudulent websites selling fake entrance tickets to attractions and theme parks.

With Florida being one of the most popular destinations for tourists this summer, Moody says it’s important to know who you’re doing business with. She adds that it’s difficult to recover money once it’s in the hands of a criminal.

“The money is taken. The money is gone. When they show up for vacation, or they show up for travel, there is no service. There is no home,” says Moody.

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.