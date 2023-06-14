Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Two dead after shooting in Bradenton.
Shooting leaves two dead in Bradenton
Porter Bechtel
Bradenton police find missing boy
OBSIDIAN CONDO SARASOTA
Proposed Sarasota condo brings out protestors
North Port garbage pick up changes
North Port changes garbage pick up days

Latest News

K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection
Aaron Mark Naylor
Man convicted of DUI manslaughter of 7-year-old boy
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South