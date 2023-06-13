Proposed Sarasota condo brings out protestors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 50 protesters gathered on North Palm Avenue, in downtown Sarasota, Tuesday morning in opposition to future development. MK Equity Corporation wants to put a 14-unit condo called Obsidian just across from the parking garage.

The developer of the project, Matt Kihnke, said the building is around 330 feet tall with one unit per floor. Each unit will have 4,000-6,000 square feet.

“Our intent was to fill this void we felt exists on Palm Avenue. The existing structure is depleted and hasn’t been maintained,” said Kihnke.

Protestors like Ron Shapiro are concerned over the height of the building and the safety during construction. Shapiro also said that this will only be a launching point for competition among developers.

“Where does it stop? Every developer is going to want to say that they were involved in the tallest building in the city. Just like if you see any of the media reports or advertising that this developer’s already done, that’s already a big part of his pitch. Is the fact that this is now by far going to be the tallest building in Sarasota,” said Shapiro.

Kihnke explained the controversy caught him by surprise.

“We spent 14 months designing this building based on input from neighbors and professionals in the industry in this town,” said Kihnke.

Shapiro explained while they want this project to be denied, there is a bigger issue at hand with development across the city.

“There’s a major dissatisfaction in the city with what’s going on with building, not only with this specific project but with the out-of-control that’s already going on. But specifically to try and deny the proposal for this specific building,” said Shapiro.

If approved, the project will take 18 months to complete after construction starts. Kihnke explained the Obsidian will only be 80-85 feet taller than the tallest buildings downtown.

“The Jewel and Epoch are two tallest residential buildings on the Bayfront now. Those buildings caught little criticism from residents. Those buildings are 100 feet taller than Bay Plaza,” said Kihnke.

City of Sarasota officials said the project is still in the process of being reviewed by the Development Review Committee, DRC. At the city commission meeting on June 21st, comments will be provided and the meeting is open to the public but not to citizen remarks.

