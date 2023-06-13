Plane crash in Charlotte County leaves 2 uninjured

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that there was a plane crash in Placida, Fla. Tuesday afternoon.

This occurred at Coral Creek Private airport. The crash was caused by a malfunctioning landing gear and a minor gas leak, resulting in an improper landing.

The two pilots who were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident escaped unharmed. Charlotte County Fire/EMS is currently at the scene, providing assistance and ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified and will be actively involved in the investigation.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.