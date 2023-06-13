Palmetto house fire kills one

PALMENTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in a Palmetto house has left one dead. North River fire officials confirmed to ABC7 the fatality occurred at the home at 5703 36th Ave. East.

Officials say the fire started in the early morning hours with firefighters receiving the call at 4:28 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

