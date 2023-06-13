North Port Police report results of retails theft bust

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police conducted a retail theft operation to stop thefts in the U.S. 41 corridor of North Port.

The department made uses of members of the NPPD Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Intel Division. The operation took place from June 6-9 and focused on thefts at national retail chain stores. As a result, several individuals who are believed to be part of large retail theft organizations were identified and arrested.

In total, there were 26 cases worked. 13 felony charges and 13 misdemeanor charges. Multiple felony drug arrests were also made during this operation, which included a large amount of methamphetamine.

Officers recovered roughly $7,100 worth of merchandise during the operation.

Nationwide, large retailers have reported a significant increase in organized retail thefts. Many of those arrested in our operation are not from the North Port area. Those arrested included residents from Miami, Bradenton, Venice, Ocala and Hillsborough County.

“These thieves should know that law enforcement is working closely with businesses to reduce the trend of organized and other types of retail thefts,” said NPPD Chief Todd Garrison. “They should certainly understand that our department is committed to protecting our local retailers here in North Port. A few more have now gotten the message.”

