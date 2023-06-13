Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port Police report results of retails theft bust

North Port Police did a retail theft sting operation that netted several arrests.
North Port Police did a retail theft sting operation that netted several arrests.(North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police conducted a retail theft operation to stop thefts in the U.S. 41 corridor of North Port.

The department made uses of members of the NPPD Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Intel Division. The operation took place from June 6-9 and focused on thefts at national retail chain stores. As a result, several individuals who are believed to be part of large retail theft organizations were identified and arrested.

In total, there were 26 cases worked. 13 felony charges and 13 misdemeanor charges. Multiple felony drug arrests were also made during this operation, which included a large amount of methamphetamine.

Officers recovered roughly $7,100 worth of merchandise during the operation.

Nationwide, large retailers have reported a significant increase in organized retail thefts. Many of those arrested in our operation are not from the North Port area. Those arrested included residents from Miami, Bradenton, Venice, Ocala and Hillsborough County.

“These thieves should know that law enforcement is working closely with businesses to reduce the trend of organized and other types of retail thefts,” said NPPD Chief Todd Garrison. “They should certainly understand that our department is committed to protecting our local retailers here in North Port. A few more have now gotten the message.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Daniel has been reported missing.
Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Manatee County
North Port garbage pick up changes
North Port changes garbage pick up days
The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
Andres Mauricio Collazos was convicted of murder in the second degree.
Man found guilty of murdering Bradenton woman ten years later

Latest News

The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
Family starts GoFundMe for teen killed in Palmetto shooting
House fire fatality in Palmetto.
Palmetto house fire kills one
Don't look for much cooling rain during the heat of the day.
Hot and humid weather for the Suncoast
Porter Bechtel
Bradenton police find missing boy