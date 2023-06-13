Neil Rainford sworn in to Sarasota County Commission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The newly appointed Sarasota County District 3 Commissioner Neil Rainford was sworn into office Tuesday.

Rainford, with his family at his side, was sworn into office by Karen E. Rushing, the Sarasota County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller. The brief ceremony took place in the chambers of the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building in Venice immediately before the Sarasota County’s Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting.

Rainford was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 9 to fill the Sarasota County Commission seat that became vacant after the passing of Commissioner Nancy C. Detert. Sarasota County’s District 3 includes Venice and parts of Nokomis and North Port.

Rainford’s background is with the Sarasota-base Mullet’s Aluminum Products. He moved to the Sarasota area shortly after graduating from Florida State University with a bachelor’s of science degree with an emphasis on Urban and Regional Planning in 2009.

Rainford has been married for 11 years and has one son.

