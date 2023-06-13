Advertise With Us
Manatee County Schools confirm contract of new superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong

Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School.
Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Manatee County Schools superintendent, Dr. Jason Wysong, officially signed his contract last week. On Tuesday, Manatee County Schools held a meeting in which they unanimously approved his contract, 5-0.

It’s a three-year contract, paying Dr. Wysong $235,000 a year.

He will receive 25 vacation days per year and one paid sick leave per month. He will also receive an extra $650 per month intended for automobile and in-county travel.

Manatee County Schools retiring superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, was making $196,000 a year. Dr. Wysong is being paid $39,000 more.

He will officially begin the job July 1, with his first day being Monday, July 3.

