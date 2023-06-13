Manatee County Animal Welfare still looking for person who dumped puppies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County are searching for the individuals who abandoned two 7-week-old puppies in a box in Bradenton. One of the puppies is now stable and is at Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Parvo unit for treatment.

The puppy were abandoned and found in a box on the sidewalk near the Walmart 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East, Bradenton. The puppies were ill and tested positive for canine parvovirus and had a dangerously high fever.

Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to officials they were saved and taken to a veterinary hospital. One reminds at the Lakewood Ranch Emergency Vet, the other is back with Manatee County officials and has been named “Rocky.”

Manatee County Animal Welfare is determined to find the person or persons responsible. If you witnessed the moment of abandonment or possess any information about the puppies or the individuals involved, please reach out to an MCAW officer immediately at 941-742-5933 ext. 1

