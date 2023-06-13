Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hot and humid weather for the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind will continue to push the Gulf moisture into the Suncoast’s surface air. The air aloft will continue to remain relatively dry. This combination is perfect for sunny skies and a reduced amount of rainfall near the coast.

As the high humidity remains in place, our “feels like” temperatures will remain near 100 again today.

There will be rain today, but the pattern keeps the heaviest rain and widest coverage focused on the inland areas well east of the interstate. The coast will get an isolated shower or storm in the morning or early afternoon, with the push of the storms into all areas well east of the interstate and especially the east coast of Florida.

The dry air aloft will also help limit storminess. By later in the week, the models show moisture increasing aloft, due to a low to our north rotating the moisture into the air above Florida.

With the moisture increasing the instability of the atmosphere, it logical to expect heavier rainfall as we move into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Daniel has been reported missing.
Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Manatee County
The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
Motel damaged in fire.
Man convicted of arson in North Port motel fire

Latest News

Porter Bechtel
Bradenton police find missing boy
The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
NOKOMIS HOLES GARBAGE TRUCK
Garbage truck gets stuck in Nokomis hole