Hot and humid weather for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind will continue to push the Gulf moisture into the Suncoast’s surface air. The air aloft will continue to remain relatively dry. This combination is perfect for sunny skies and a reduced amount of rainfall near the coast.

As the high humidity remains in place, our “feels like” temperatures will remain near 100 again today.

There will be rain today, but the pattern keeps the heaviest rain and widest coverage focused on the inland areas well east of the interstate. The coast will get an isolated shower or storm in the morning or early afternoon, with the push of the storms into all areas well east of the interstate and especially the east coast of Florida.

The dry air aloft will also help limit storminess. By later in the week, the models show moisture increasing aloft, due to a low to our north rotating the moisture into the air above Florida.

With the moisture increasing the instability of the atmosphere, it logical to expect heavier rainfall as we move into the weekend.

