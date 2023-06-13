The heat is on this week

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are stuck in a holding pattern as westerly flow is expected to continue through Thursday. This brings high humidity and low rain chances for the coast and near coastal locations. There is a slightly better chance for a few inland storms later in the day but even that is rather small. Normally we are into our late afternoon and early evening storm pattern by this time of year. Usually the sea breeze generated storms develop inland and then push back to our coast but this is not happening this year so far. It will be eventually but it is taking its time.

Temperatures will start out warm with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s. With high humidity we will see heat indices in the -range of 95-102 degrees during the early afternoon through the late afternoon. Make sure you take the necessary precautions if you are going to be out in the heat for a prolonged period of time.

This hot pattern will persist through Thursday and possibly longer (WWSB)

We will see one or two morning coastal showers as a weak land breeze begins to break down and the westerly wind begins to take over and bring the coastal showers onshore. Once we get by the 10 am hour on Tuesday we will see those showers push well inland.

This pattern will continue through Thursday as this onshore flow continues across the area. Now a weak frontal boundary will get a bit closer on Friday and bring a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will still see most of that inland however.

The weekend is looking good with only a slight chance for a few showers otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

