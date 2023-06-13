13 Florida students appointed to U.S. Service Academy

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. – Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Monday that thirteen students nominated by Buchanan have received an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy.

“I congratulate these outstanding young men and women for their appointments,” says Buchanan. “They should take pride in having successfully competed with so many students from across the country. It is an honor not only for them, but for all who have supported them along the way. I wish them the best of luck and have every confidence that they will serve our nation with distinction.”

Each year, members of the House and Senate nominate senior high school students they represent for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a non-partisan Service Academy Board appointed by the Congressman.

The following students nominated by Buchanan received an academy appointment for the fall:

Manatee County

Pearson Online Academy graduate Chase Merriam of Lakewood Ranch received an appointment to the United States Military Academy

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Jaden Blank of Lakewood Ranch received an appointment to the United States Military Academy

Palmetto High School graduate Landon Shepard of Palmetto received an appointment to United States Naval Academy

Florida Virtual School graduate Phillip Dell of Bradenton received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy

Saint Stephens’ Episcopal School graduate Aidan Grubbs of Palmetto received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy

Parrish Community High School graduate Cohen Buice of Parrish received an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Admiral Farragut Academy graduate Jack Thomas of Terra Ceia received an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Hillsborough County

Tampa Catholic High School graduate Maria Teresa Castillo Salom of Riverview received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy

Newsome High School graduate Tyler Edwards of Valrico received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy

Newsome High School graduate Luke Plesko of Apollo Beach received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy

Sarasota County

Pine View School graduate Aravind Rajeev of Sarasota received an appointment to the United States Military Academy

Sarasota Military Academy graduate Michael Rossi of Sarasota received an appointment to the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy

Dwight Global graduate Leonardo Dal Boni of Sarasota received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy

The U.S. Service Academies are four-year post-secondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training. Students accepted to the academies receive a free four-year education in return for a commitment to serve five-years in the active-duty military after graduation.

