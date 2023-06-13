Charlotte County dealing with increase in 911 ‘pocket’ dials

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Communication Centers are dealing with an issue related to accidental 911 calls from cellular devices.

Charlotte County officials say they have seen a 33% increase in 911 calls compared to the same time in 2022. Much of this increase is believed to be related to a cellular phone operating system on android phones that took place in the latter part of 2022.

Since the android operating system update rolled out, Emergency Communications Centers from across the world have seen a major uptick in 911 accidental calls. Some of them are reporting increases in call volume with upwards of 300-500%. While some of the increase in 911 calls across Charlotte County may also be attributed to population growth, we have been able to identify that many of them are related to accidental dialing. Some of these accidental 911 calls are occurring several times a day from the same device.

To assist us with this rapid growth in accidental 911 calls, please reach out to your provider to learn how you can change settings on your device to prevent these unintentional dials. If you should happen to accidentally call 911, please remain on the line until you speak with an operator to confirm the lack of an emergency.\

