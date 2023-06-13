Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton police looking for missing boy

Porter Bechtel
Porter Bechtel(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Porter Bechtel, 14, is an autistic teen with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, according to caregivers.

He was reported missing just after 2 a.m. Tuesday from the 3100 block of 16th Avenue West. Porter is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds., with long, sandy brown hair, police say.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
Daniel has been reported missing.
Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Manatee County
The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
Motel damaged in fire.
Man convicted of arson in North Port motel fire

Latest News

The shooting occurred at Hall Nightclub
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction
NOKOMIS HOLES GARBAGE TRUCK
Garbage truck gets stuck in Nokomis hole
Westerly winds to make it feel more like 100 during the afternoons this week
The heat is on this week