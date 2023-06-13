Bradenton police looking for missing boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Porter Bechtel, 14, is an autistic teen with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, according to caregivers.

He was reported missing just after 2 a.m. Tuesday from the 3100 block of 16th Avenue West. Porter is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds., with long, sandy brown hair, police say.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.