Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
Three boats made it through the races continue to the grand finals on Sunday, June 11.
Youth National Rowing Championship brings top rowers to Sarasota

Latest News

Hurricane Ian bringing catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida last September
North Port to host hurricane workshop on post-storm resilience
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
College champions saluted at White House; Biden misses event
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
RAW: Bear goes for dip in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein