Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

Latest News

Rest in peace, Apollo.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin Apollo
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut
Andres Mauricio Collazos was convicted of murder in the second degree.
Man found guilty of murdering Bradenton woman ten years later