The Suncoast gets hot and dry weather this week

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week’s southwest wind pattern remains with us. In this pattern, we generally get a shower or two possibly in the morning or early afternoon, depending on moisture in the air and a few other factors.

The chances of that happening are small today. The pattern also favors the showers and storms moving inland by early afternoon, leaving the coast dry and hot in the afternoons. There will be enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere to produce typical coverage in inland areas today, with a few stronger storms possible.

Tomorrow, dry air slips in. A warming trend will begin and highs area wide will crack the 90-degree mark. Models suggest and weather maps agree that humidity will be rising.

By mid-to-late-week the “feels like” temperature will approach the 100-degree mark and air temperatures inland will be close to the upper 90s. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid the afternoon sun if at all possible.

In the tropics, calm conditions continue. No tropical cyclones are expected in the next seven days.

