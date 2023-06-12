Advertise With Us
Stop The Violence Cookout in Sarasota’s Rosemary District

Cookout was held in order to raise gun violence awareness in the community.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Sarasota City leaders and local citizens spent Sunday, June 11 together at the Rosemary District in effort to “stop the violence.”

The cookout made a comeback after a two-year hiatus. Organizers said the event is all about building Sarasota community comradery.

The event focused on raising awareness of the effects of gun violence, and how crime, shootings, and more can hurt people on the Suncoast.

“It’s a great gift to the community to be able to gather vendors, and talk about issues, and connect people with resources and ensure that we celebrate that we want to stop violence, " said Erik Arroyo, Commissioner of District 3 in the City of Sarasota.

Those who attended enjoyed free food, a disk jockey and local vendors on site.

