Sarasota’s Ukrainian community pays homage to children suffering in war

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A community of Ukrainian’s who live in Sarasota can’t stop thinking about their county and many children who are being displaced, kidnapped and killed.

The community met in downtown Sarasota along the Bayfront near the Unconditional Surrender statue Sunday, June 11.

The group honored Ukrainian children because it’s International Children’s Day.

Ilona Sakovich works for Danube International, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

“Children get killed unfortunately, and they get abducted, they get abducted by Russian troops,” said Sakovich. “Why? We can only suspect that Russian culture is trying to eliminate Ukranian culture.”

