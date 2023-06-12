Advertise With Us
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash

A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday was a day of mourning and remembering for the biking community in Sarasota.

Zachery O’Dell was killed on May 18 while riding his motorcycle to work. His family said the best way to honor him was a ride to the crash site.

“I was carrying the flag of course. It gave me a lot of time to reflect. It was a beautiful day. Absolutely beautiful day. We’ve got a bunch of beautiful family around us and a beautiful biking community and we couldn’t have asked for anything to be better than what it is right now,” said O’Dell’s family.

Locke was the best friend- turned adopted brother of O’Dell. He remembers that they spent nearly every moment together, and shared hobbies. He said a lot has changed since the day Zachery was killed.

“I haven’t rode my bike since that happened to him. Today was the first day that I did. It was just a ride for remembrance of him. We’ve got a lot of people together his close friends his family. We all came together as a collective and rode in his honor.”

Locke said this celebration of life is to commemorate a good friend and what he meant to the biking community. Locke said it’s also to raise awareness for driver safety.

When asked what message he would send to inattentive drivers, his response was simple but powerful.

“Get off your phone. You’re driving on the street in bumper to bumper traffic every hour of the day. There’s a lot of bikes out here there’s scooters, bicycles and every day you see on the news that somebody’s dead. Get off your phone.”

