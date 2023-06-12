Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Classic Car Museum has lived up to the name for over half a century, but now it’s being forced to pack up and move out.

Museum owners told ABC7 that New College of Florida sent a letter and made a phone call to let them know they were being evicted from the state-owned property.

The museum, dealership and shop will all be forced to make way for what New College called in a statement “record growth of their incoming class.”

The land will reportedly be used for New College of Florida’s sports department.

The museum says the current focus is on relocation, which may cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars. As far as the some of the cars and memorabilia owned by the museum though, the museum says some of those assets will have to go to help get the wheels rolling.

The eviction states that the museum must evacuate by the end of June.

