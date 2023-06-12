Advertise With Us
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship

The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a day rowers have had circled on their calendars for months. The grand finals of the Youth National Championship taking place at Nathan Benderson Park on Sunday, June 11.

A boat from Sarasota was looking to do what they hadn’t been able to in the last two years and breakthrough for the gold.

In 2021, Sarasota Crew missed the podium. A year ago, they took home the bronze.

The oars were acting in harmony as the boat made it’s way down the 2,000-meter course. It was a tight race all throughout.

Sarasota jumped out to an early lead, but was flanked by the field all the way down the water.

“I liked how exciting it was,” said rower Dylan Vu. “All the boats were right next to each other.”

The race came down to a true photo finish, but the hometown boat glided in just 0.8 seconds before the rest of the competition.

Parents gathered throughout the park, cheering on their kids who can now say they are the fastest in the country.

“We are just speechless, these kids are phenomenal,” said Viktoria Warren, mother to rower William Warren.

Those kids are now in rarified air, as a select few can be crowned as national champions.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

