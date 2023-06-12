Advertise With Us
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting

WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 18-year-old who stepped in to stop a conflict outside of a night club in Palmetto was killed.

According to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler, the shooting happened at 11 p.m Sunday night in the parking lot of The Hall Nightclub on 10th Street East in Palmetto. . A disturbance broke out in the rear parking lot of the club and as officers were responding to the disturbance, they heard a single gunshot. When they made their way through the crowd, they located the victim, 18 year-old Fernando Garcia-Nunez, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Blake Medical Center but, died at the hospital.

Palmetto Police say that the suspect, 21-year-old Jose Gomez, confronted a juvenile brother and sister in the parking lot and pointed a handgun at them. The victim intervened and was shot by Gomez.

Gomez was arrested without incident a few hours later and has been booked into the Manatee County Jail charged with one count of second degree murder with a firearm.

Although an arrest has been made, Palmetto Police investigators would still like to talk to anyone that may have witnessed the crime or that may have information about it. Persons with information are urged to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 x6301. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Previously, there was a 2014 homicide and 2016 shooting at The Hall in Palmetto.

