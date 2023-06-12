Advertise With Us
North Port changes garbage pick up days

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making some changes to some of its garbage pick up routes. The new pick up days will go in effect Oct. 1.

Changes include:

  • Wellen Park, which is currently collected on Mondays only, will be collected Monday through Friday.
  • Lakeside Plantation and other neighborhoods east of Toledo Blade Blvd which are currently collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Tuesdays.
  • Portions of the North Port Estates neighborhoods will be shifting from a Tuesday collection to a Thursday collection.

Here’s an interactive map on which you can search your address to see how your collection day will be affected.

