North Port changes garbage pick up days

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making some changes to some of its garbage pick up routes. The new pick up days will go in effect Oct. 1.

Changes include:

Wellen Park, which is currently collected on Mondays only, will be collected Monday through Friday.

Lakeside Plantation and other neighborhoods east of Toledo Blade Blvd which are currently collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Tuesdays.

Portions of the North Port Estates neighborhoods will be shifting from a Tuesday collection to a Thursday collection.

Here’s an interactive map on which you can search your address to see how your collection day will be affected.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.