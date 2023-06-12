Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY< Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a child, identified as “Daniel” who is part of an active investigation.

He is described as approximately four-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the clothing in the image above.

He may be in the company of his father, Maynor Daniel Perez Martinez.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

