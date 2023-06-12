Advertise With Us
Manatee County Animal Welfare searching for individuals who abandoned puppies

Someone abandoned these two puppies in Bradenton
Someone abandoned these two puppies in Bradenton(Manatee County Animal Welfare)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County are searching for the individuals who abandoned two 7-week-old puppies in a box in Bradenton.

The puppy were abandoned and found in a box on the sidewalk near the Walmart 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East, Bradenton. The puppies were ill and tested positive for canine parvovirus and had a dangerously high fever.

Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to officials they were saved and taken to a veterinary hospital.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is determined to find the person or persons responsible. If you witnessed the moment of abandonment or possess any information about the puppies or the individuals involved, please reach out to an MCAW officer immediately at 941-742-5933 ext. 1

