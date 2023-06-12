Manatee County EMS team providing new medication-assisted treatment
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County EMS team provided their first dose of Buprenorphine, a medicine designed to treat patients suffering from substance use disorder, on Monday.
MCEMS was selected by the state to partner with agencies in the community to provide medication-assisted treatment to those suffering from opioid addiction.
If you or someone you know is suffering from this disease, please contact the community health team at 941-744-3951.
