Manatee County EMS team providing new medication-assisted treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County EMS team provided their first dose of Buprenorphine, a medicine designed to treat patients suffering from substance use disorder, on Monday.

MCEMS was selected by the state to partner with agencies in the community to provide medication-assisted treatment to those suffering from opioid addiction.

If you or someone you know is suffering from this disease, please contact the community health team at 941-744-3951.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.