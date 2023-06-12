Manatee County Animal Welfare searching for foster parents for kittens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare is putting out a call for foster parents after receiving an influx of kittens.

Calling it “kitten season,” MCAW is urgently seeking new kitten fosters.

There are many kittens needing foster homes — and more coming into the shelter every day.

Cat Town opens at 10 a.m. for adoptions. For fosters, the organizations will provide all the training and supplies that you’ll need. To become a kitten foster, please fill out the application.

