Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Animal Welfare searching for foster parents for kittens

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare is putting out a call for foster parents after receiving an influx of kittens.

Calling it “kitten season,” MCAW is urgently seeking new kitten fosters.

There are many kittens needing foster homes — and more coming into the shelter every day.

Cat Town opens at 10 a.m. for adoptions. For fosters, the organizations will provide all the training and supplies that you’ll need. To become a kitten foster, please fill out the application.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

Latest News

Juneteenth closes administrative offices in Sarasota.
City of Sarasota to close administrative offices for Juneteenth
Hurricane Ian bringing catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida last September
North Port to host hurricane workshop on post-storm resilience
Road Closure: Higel Ave June 12
First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
Motel damaged in fire.
Man convicted of arson in North Port motel fire