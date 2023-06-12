Man found guilty of murdering Bradenton woman ten years later

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Andres Mauricio Collazos was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, ten years after he committed the crime.

Andres Collazos and Jazmin Catano were dating, and were previously engaged, when she ended the relationship. On June 22, 2013, while Catano moved out of their shared apartment, she was struck in the back of the head four times and fatally shot in the back.

Immediately following the murder, Collazos drove to Ft. Lauderdale, abondoned his vehicle at the airport and bought a one-way ticket to Colombia.

Collazos’ fingerprint was found in Catano’s blood at the crime scene and Catano’s blood was also found on Collazos’ vehicle steering wheel, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2019, Collazos was extradited from Colombia.

The crime carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. However in order to bring Collazos back from Columbia, the U.S. Government was forced to forego the imposition of a life sentence.

The minimum mandatory sentence is 25 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 9.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.