Man convicted of arson in North Port motel fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The State Attorney’s Office confirms that a man was convicted after setting fire to a motel in North Port.

William Russell Voswinkel Jr. was convicted of Arson to a Dwelling in connection with the March 3, 2022 fire.

Officials say that Voswinkel set fire to a motel room at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel. After the crime, Voswinkel left the property and made his way to a nearby residential neighborhood where the threatened to burn down a resident’s home before he was apprehended by North Port Police.

The trial was held at the Sarasota County Courthouse on June. The crime carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years.

Voswinkel is expected to be sentenced June 27.

