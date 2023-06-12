Man convicted of Amphetamine Trafficking in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Tony Carl Getch has been convicted of Trafficking In Amphetamine. Florida State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced the conviction today following a jury trial in Manatee County. Getch was also convicted of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked After Prior Conviction.

Sentencing is still pending as the defendant failed to return for the trial after attending jury selection. The trial continued without him present. The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison. The minimum mandatory sentence is 3 years in prison.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the defendant was pulled over June 12 for his speed and failing to maintain his lane, which nearly caused an accident, Upon further investigation, it was discovered the defendant’s license was suspended and he had prior convictions for driving on a suspended, cancelled, or revoked license. Additionally, DHSMV had issued a seize order requiring the seizure of the vehicle. The defendant, who was acting nervous during interactions with the deputies, was taken into custody and the vehicle was searched on scene. Inside the vehicle, deputies located two backpacks containing seven individual baggies of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 30.9g.

