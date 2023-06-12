Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home

For more than seven months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting for more than seven months to be adopted from a South Carolina animal shelter.

The Greenville Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

The 2-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands “sit,” “down,” “touch” and “leave it.” He also likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

To help support the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society, donations can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

Latest News

Tony Getch
Man convicted of Amphetamine Trafficking in Manatee County
Tangle of red tape around prescription drug benefits has doctors, patients frustrated
Permission to Prescribe: Physicians allege insurance intermediaries, red tape are driving decisions about care, with patients paying the price
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths, 3 injured
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person arrested, one person dead in Palmetto shooting
Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building