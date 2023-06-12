Garbage truck gets stuck in Nokomis hole

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Waste Management garbage truck got stuck in a hole on Kenwood Avenue in Nokomis on June 8th. Resident Victor Kokorin shared a video with ABC7 that showed the truck stuck in the hole. The truck was removed but left a hole in front of Kokorin’s driveway.

“They literally start and they back up all the way down the street. So, that is the last house on the street. So, they were backing up down there, I’m sure to pick his trash up and again there was a void under there that was unstable and as soon as some weight got on there it collapsed,” says Leigh Sterrett, Kenwood Avenue resident.

Sterrett described the hole as over three feet deep and six feet long. Kokorin already has a hole on his property that halted building plans.

Danyelle Kreider experienced similar holes just one street over on Orange Grove Avenue when four holes opened up. She explained it’s no surprise the truck got stuck but said the sizes of the holes are always shocking.

“That is wow. I was talking to the county guy the other day, he had mentioned that it was a big ordeal. This one hole over here was bigger than a washing machine, I mean a full bike could fit in it so, they are pretty significant. Enough damage could be done. It’s wild,” says Kreider.

Sterrett called the county Monday morning, June 12th, to try and get the county out to fill the hole. Around 4 p.m. crews filled the hole but Sterrett explained something else needs to be done to stop the holes.

“It’s ridiculously frustrating. Like I said again, Its just time just keeps ticking ticking and this all could have been answered. We know what the problem is, there are professionals in this field that have flat-out told us what the problem is and it is a direct correlation with what they did and what they are doing presently on the job sight on the Pulte project,” says Sterrett.

Residents said they have been dealing with the holes since January of 2023. Sterrett said the first hole appeared after Pulte Group Homes started pumping ground water on the old orange grove property next to Kenwood Avenue.

Sarasota County officials said staff are still waiting to meet with Pulte developers to go over what Pulte’s geologists found during their investigation.

