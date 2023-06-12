First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government is announcing a road closure to install a roundabout in an area that has seen a lot of crashes.

Beginning June 12, Public Works will be working to install a roundabout at the intersection of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

The county is doing the installation in part due to a history of crashes that are considered correctable by changing the intersection control from a stop sign to a roundabout which will improve intersection safety.

Higel Avenue, from Mangrove Point Road to Midnight Pass Road, and Ocean Boulevard, from Gleason Avenue to Higel Avenue, on Siesta Key, will be closed for the installation of a mini roundabout at Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs, seek alternative routes and take caution when approaching the construction area. The project is expected to be completed by June 23.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.