Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin Apollo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Monday the death of one of their beloved, rehabilitated bottlenose dolphins.

Apollo, an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, died at the age of 4.

Apollo had lived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2021 after being found stranded.

He was found stranded on Playalinda, FL, in May 2021. Apollo was found with health challenges including parasites on his dorsal fin, pectoral fins, and fluke along with stomach and lung inflammation. He was also determined to have significant hearing loss making him non-releasable.

CMA’s veterinary staff had been taking care of and monitoring Apollo after he began to show signs of discomfort in March of this year. He was showing signs of improvement until Monday morning when his condition rapidly deetiolated.

A necropsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“Our team is heartbroken by Apollo’s passing. The welfare and well-being of our animals have always been our top priority at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Apollo was a beloved member of our CMA family, and his passing has left a void in our hearts. This serves as a reminder of the profound impact these animals have on our lives and the importance of our conservation efforts. We will continue to learn from Apollo’s life. We would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated staff and veterinary professionals who worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for Apollo. Their expertise, compassion, and commitment to the well-being of our animals are admirable.” said Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, chief zoological officer for CMA.

