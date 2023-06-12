Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin Apollo

Rest in peace, Apollo.
Rest in peace, Apollo.(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Monday the death of one of their beloved, rehabilitated bottlenose dolphins.

Apollo, an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, died at the age of 4.

Apollo had lived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2021 after being found stranded.

He was found stranded on Playalinda, FL, in May 2021. Apollo was found with health challenges including parasites on his dorsal fin, pectoral fins, and fluke along with stomach and lung inflammation. He was also determined to have significant hearing loss making him non-releasable.

CMA’s veterinary staff had been taking care of and monitoring Apollo after he began to show signs of discomfort in March of this year. He was showing signs of improvement until Monday morning when his condition rapidly deetiolated.

A necropsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“Our team is heartbroken by Apollo’s passing. The welfare and well-being of our animals have always been our top priority at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Apollo was a beloved member of our CMA family, and his passing has left a void in our hearts. This serves as a reminder of the profound impact these animals have on our lives and the importance of our conservation efforts. We will continue to learn from Apollo’s life. We would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated staff and veterinary professionals who worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for Apollo. Their expertise, compassion, and commitment to the well-being of our animals are admirable.” said Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, chief zoological officer for CMA.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

Latest News

Daniel has been reported missing.
Deputies searching for missing 4-year-old in Manatee County
Andres Mauricio Collazos was convicted of murder in the second degree.
Man found guilty of murdering Bradenton woman ten years later
Hurricane Ian bringing catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida last September
WATCH: North Port hosts hurricane workshop on post-storm resilience
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum facing immediate eviction