City of Sarasota to close administrative offices for Juneteenth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s administrative offices are going to be closed Monday, June 19 in observation of Juneteenth.

The city has announced that residential garbage, recycling, yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected and will continue as planned.

The City is also co-sponsoring the Sarasota Newtown Juneteenth Block Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The event will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

The event will include food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music, and family friendly activities.

For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651 or visit the Solid Waste webpage on SarasotaFL.gov.

