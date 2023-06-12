Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

City of Sarasota to close administrative offices for Juneteenth

Juneteenth closes administrative offices in Sarasota.
Juneteenth closes administrative offices in Sarasota.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s administrative offices are going to be closed Monday, June 19 in observation of Juneteenth.

The city has announced that residential garbage, recycling, yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected and will continue as planned.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities are as follows:

The City is also co-sponsoring the Sarasota Newtown Juneteenth Block Party from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The event will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

The event will include food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music, and family friendly activities.

For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651 or visit the Solid Waste webpage on SarasotaFL.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
A Sarasota motorcyclist who was killed in May is remembered by friends and family
Sarasota motorcycle community remembers friend killed in May crash
The championship was held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Sarasota boat wins Youth National Rowing Championship
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

Latest News

Manatee County Animal Welfare searching for foster parents for kittens
Hurricane Ian bringing catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida last September
North Port to host hurricane workshop on post-storm resilience
Road Closure: Higel Ave June 12
First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
Motel damaged in fire.
Man convicted of arson in North Port motel fire