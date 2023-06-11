Advertise With Us
Youth National Rowing Championship brings top rowers to Sarasota

Three boats made it through the races continue to the grand finals on Sunday, June 11.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Day three of the Youth National Rowing Championship wrapped up on Saturday, June 10 as people from all across the county are focusing in on Sarasota.

Some of the fastest young rowers in the nation finished up their competition today, including Sarasota’s own Claire Steiner and Brianna Qeraj.

“Everybody has come right here, from everywhere,” says Steiner.

Qeraj adding, “It’s crazy to think everyone from the U.S.A. is here right now.”

People from 38 states are enjoying high-level competition that will conclude on Sunday, June 11 with the grand finals.

Three boats from Sarasota made it through and will head to the grand finals on Sunday.

While the season is now over for Steiner and Qeraj, they are happy with how things went and are preparing to come back even stronger next year.

“I feel like we put out a really good race,” Qeraj said.

“It’s definitely motivating to work harder and interesting to see where you stack up,” said Steiner.

