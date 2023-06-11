Advertise With Us
Sunday Highs Will Feel Like the Mid 90s

Hot and Humid With Little Chance For Rain
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are on the rise. Expect highs to hit the 90s all week. But with high humidity, it will feel like it’s in the mid 90s. Lows will remain in the 70s, with inland counties a few degrees cooler in the morning, versus coastal areas. There is a small opportunity for pop-up thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. The few that develop will mostly be inland, but a costal shower can’t be ruled out. Most of the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine, humidity and hot temperatures.

Boaters will have pleasant conditions. Wind patterns change from a westerly motion to more of a southwest flow. Expect a light chop with seas a foot or less and winds at five knots in the morning then picking up to ten knots in the afternoon. Beachgoers can expect a hot and humid day at the beach. Gulf water temperatures will average around 82 degrees. Sunny skies are in the forecast along with a very low opportunity for any rain along the coast. No detection of red tide was reported in Friday’s report. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category in the afternoon, therefore wearing a hat and sunscreen are highly recommended. Meanwhile, there are no disturbances in the tropics.

