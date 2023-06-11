Advertise With Us
The Sarasota Boxing Club has new home for workouts

The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in...
The Sarasota Boxing Club is now based out of a space in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in Sarasota.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Harold Wilan is a longtime boxing trainer. Last fall ABC7 reported how Wilan was being priced out of his boxing gym in the Rosemary district of Sarasota.

He said sky high rent costs forced him out of his gym. He put all his boxing equipment, punching bags, and ring in storage while he worked out at-risks youths in another gym in South Sarasota.

His new gym is in the 4000 block of Middle Avenue in Sarasota.

“I and everybody loves this place,” said Wilan. “It’s big, bigger than my last place, everything was pretty much put up.”

He’s hoping to keep his boxing tradition of training local youths and teaching them boxing skill, all while keeping them off the streets.

