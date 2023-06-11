North Port to host hurricane workshop on post-storm resilience

NORTH PORT – The City of North Port is hosting a virtual workshop on Monday June 12, 2023. Its in partnership with the Olson Group Ltd., which specializes in helping local governments with emergency preparedness and recover. They previously hosted a workshop with the group back in May that city officials stated gave helpful feedback and a good starting point for improvements.

The virtual session will focus on how the city can rebuild in a way that improves their ability to recover from future disasters. Feedback received at the workshop will be incorporated into a long-term resiliency plan for the city.

Resident Justin Willis explained the city is still rebuilding following Hurricane Ian.

“We’re now almost ten months out and as you go through neighborhoods there is still as much destruction today as there was ten months ago. Yes, we’ve cleaned up the trash and yes, we’ve cleaned up the down trees but, the inside of these homes is still destroyed, and we still have families that are living 70-80 miles away from home while they’re paying a mortgage and a rental cost,” said Willis.

According to Emergency Manager Michael Ryan, the city is learning from their experiences with Hurricane Ian and implementing that this hurricane season.

“Not many people had the opportunity to sit in the eye wall of a category four storm for about seven hours. which we did. So, what we understood is a lot of times when we’re doing our preparations, is just how many resources it takes to deal with such an event. The time it takes to address all the issues we are going to be faced with. Some of the challenges that are going to come up in terms of being able to get to various locations,” said Ryan.

It was an experience that many residents like Bonnie Hughes continue to remember.

“Everything was blowing sideways. The rain did not stop, it was just horrible,” explained Hughes.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway, starting on June 1st, 2023, and Ryan said its more important than ever for residents to be prepared. He explained hurricanes don’t wait around.

“They don’t pay attention to the skinny little black line on the cone. They don’t pay attention to the calendar. They don’t pay attention to predictions. So, they do what they are going to do so with that in mind, we have to be ready for anything.”

The session is virtual through Microsoft teams and registration is required for the event. Officials said it will be recorded and shared with the community for those who can’t attend.

