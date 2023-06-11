Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When Leo Vega was 23-years-old last September, he decided to take his bike out on a short ride. Now, when he looks back on that morning, he said he’s thankful to be alive.

“As soon as you turn your bike on you just have to know that like anything can happen, literally anything,” said Vega.

That morning Vega was hit by a driver who cut into his lane.

The doctors told him he lost two liters of blood and nearly died on impact. He said the aftermath of the crash still affects him today.

“My hips and my pelvis shattered so now I have two titanium rods about this long going across,” said Vega. “That’s the only reason I can walk, is because of those titanium rods.”

Unlike Vega, three motorcyclists this week alone will not get to have their story told in the same way.

When avoiding a life-altering crash, Florida Highway Patrol said for motorcyclists, it’s mostly out of their hands.

“This is simply an issue of people not looking prior to making that turn,” said State Trooper Kenn Watson. “The bottom line is this, when a motorcyclist comes in contact with a vehicle, they will always come in second in a field of two.”

Vega said he would agree with that and added a few words of advice to those traveling on four wheels.

“It comes down to a whole like community mindset you know what I mean?,” said Vega. “When you’re out behind your steering wheel, you should know that everybody around you is more important than sending a text back. I can’t tell you how many times I’m on the road and I look beside me and somebody’s one hand on the steering wheel, but their actual face is in the phone. And it’s like, I know they can wait for that reply.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.