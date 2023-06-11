Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......

Sunny
Sunny(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ok, it is the heat AND the humidity. But if you just look at our high temperatures over the last four days, we’re holding 3 to 4 degrees below our average high of 90°! But with dew points in the low 70s, it still feels hot. Now both the temps and the dew points are going up, just a little, for the coming week. You’ll be happy to have a pool or a beach or an air conditioner. And sunscreen - the UV index stays in the Extreme range as our dry weather pattern continues.

Highs
Highs(Station)

The tropics are also quiet for now. No new tropical systems to look at for the next seven days!

tropical
tropical(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation.
911 call reveals deadly road rage shooter admits to firing weapon
A Sarasota motorcyclist has died after being in a crash Thursday night in Manatee County, the...
Sarasota woman killed in motorcycle crash
The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces...
Parklets may become permanent
Troopers investigating deadly crash on I-75 southbound @ State Road 64
31-year-old Tampa man killed in I-75 crash
If you recognize this vehicle...call police.
MCSO releases photo of suspect vehicle in armored truck robbery

Latest News

Tropicana suspect still at large - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 9, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - June 9, 2023
ABC7 News at 6pm - June 9, 2023