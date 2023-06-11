It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ok, it is the heat AND the humidity. But if you just look at our high temperatures over the last four days, we’re holding 3 to 4 degrees below our average high of 90°! But with dew points in the low 70s, it still feels hot. Now both the temps and the dew points are going up, just a little, for the coming week. You’ll be happy to have a pool or a beach or an air conditioner. And sunscreen - the UV index stays in the Extreme range as our dry weather pattern continues.

Highs (Station)

The tropics are also quiet for now. No new tropical systems to look at for the next seven days!

tropical (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.