Feels-Like Temps Hit Triple Digits Monday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is in full force as we kick off the work week. Air temperatures will reach just under 90 degrees on Monday. As dewpoints rise, so does the heat index. By 3 p.m. it will feel like 100 degrees in most areas throughout the Suncoast. The southwest wind between five and ten miles per hour won’t do much to change the heat. With an extreme ultraviolet index on tap for tomorrow, it is recommended to wear sunscreen, limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, and stay hydrated. Expect a day filled with sunshine while rain chances remain small at 20%.

For boaters, there is an opportunity for a pop-up morning storm along the coast, but most of the day will see dry skies with easy seas. Expect a light chop and seas a foot or less when storms are not present. A southwesterly wind prevails between five and ten knots. Meanwhile, beachgoers are having excellent luck with no red tide on the ticket, and gulf water temperatures hanging out at a refreshing 82 degrees.

All is quiet in the tropics.

