Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Feels-Like Temps Hit Triple Digits Monday!

No Red Tide to Bother Beach Bums
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer is in full force as we kick off the work week. Air temperatures will reach just under 90 degrees on Monday. As dewpoints rise, so does the heat index. By 3 p.m. it will feel like 100 degrees in most areas throughout the Suncoast. The southwest wind between five and ten miles per hour won’t do much to change the heat. With an extreme ultraviolet index on tap for tomorrow, it is recommended to wear sunscreen, limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, and stay hydrated. Expect a day filled with sunshine while rain chances remain small at 20%.

For boaters, there is an opportunity for a pop-up morning storm along the coast, but most of the day will see dry skies with easy seas. Expect a light chop and seas a foot or less when storms are not present. A southwesterly wind prevails between five and ten knots. Meanwhile, beachgoers are having excellent luck with no red tide on the ticket, and gulf water temperatures hanging out at a refreshing 82 degrees.

All is quiet in the tropics.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash survivor shares story in midst of fatal crashes reported by FHP.
Motorcycle crash survivor tells story of near fatal incident
Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 call reveals deadly road rage shooter admits to firing weapon
A Sarasota motorcyclist has died after being in a crash Thursday night in Manatee County, the...
Sarasota woman killed in motorcycle crash
The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces...
Parklets may become permanent

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm - VOD - Sunday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Sunday Weather
Sunny
It’s not the Heat, it’s the .......
First Alert Weather - 11pm June 8, 2023