Small aircraft crash in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small aircraft crashed into the fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Festival Grounds at around 11:30 AM Saturday, June 10, according to the City of Venice.

The only occupant was a male pilot who was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life- threatening injuries.

No events will be held at the Airport Festival Grounds during the weekend, according to the City of Venice.

This is an ongoing investigation.

